Exclusive! “I knew that Shweta Tiwari was going to be on the show and that was the reason itself which was enough for me to say yes”, Niya aka Garvita Sadhwani of Main Hoon Aprajita talks about the show, her journey, and more

MUMBAI:Garvita Sadhwani is an actor and social media influencer who is known for her role as Niya in the show Main Hoon Aprajita, which also stars Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande, Shweta Gulati, Dhwani Gori, Shruti Chaudhary and more.

Garvita Sadhwani’s followers adore her for the informative content she generates. Her followers support her with every new and unique idea she has for her future content.

She is also loved for her portrayal of Niya on the show and she garnered a very positive following since the show went on-air.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her acting journey, the bonds on set, her approach to a character and more.

You have had quite the journey of finding your way into the show. What made you say yes?

Starting with the fact that this is my first show, my first big acting project, I am really grateful for the opportunity that I get to work with a great production house. When I signed on, I knew about the story, so I think that was the first step towards saying yes because you know Aprajita is a very delightful story. A lot of people can relate to Aprajita as a character and a show as a whole. I knew that Shweta Tiwari was going to be on the show and that was the reason itself which was enough for me to say yes. It is an absolute honor to work with and learn from her every day. When I heard about the story, I was surprised because they were taking the plunge and talking about something like separation, which happens in the Indian society but it is quite taboo. We don't like to talk about it - the journey of falling in and out of love and then getting separated, but also taking the decision to co-parent the children from your first marriage. Knowing that Manav sir and Shweta ma'am would be my on-screen parents, I think I was really excited and it has been a wonderful journey.

What would you say is the X-factor about your character Niya that made it stand out to you?

Initially, when you are starting out as an actor, you are always conscious of your art. As you go on in your journey, you learn and experience things that you then incorporate into your art. The story was very hard to pass on, and the character Niya in the show stands out for the fact that she wants the whole family to be together, be it my own Mom-Dad, or be it with Appu aunty and my own sisters. So I really love that about my character. My character is from Dubai, but she has these very ingrained Indian values, like she is a very family-oriented person. She is very passionate, doesn't take anything to heart, just wants everyone to be happy and keeps everyone’s best interest at heart.

The fans have been a very big part of your journey, what would you like to say to them?

First of all, I want to thank them for loving the show and loving the character Niya. I want to tell them that we all work very hard on the show. I am also constantly working and learning every day so that I can do justice to the character. There are a lot of exciting things lined up in the show. The fans have to be a little patient for it, but I also want to thank them once again and this is just the beginning.

Garvita portrays the role of Niya in the show Main Hoon Aprajita which airs on Zee TV.

