Exclusive! “I know the audience is missing the love track between Mariam and Ali Baba; Soon the auditions will be over and we will get our new Mariam” – Abhishek Nigam

MUMBAI :Abhishek Nigam is a well-known personality in the television industry, and today he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’, and he was also part of the Bollywood movie ‘Panipat’.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he has replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead in the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where he is essaying the character of Ali Baba.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him when Mariam would return, and how his experience has been shooting for the show.

Ali Baba has come but the audience are still missing Mariam. When will her character come?

I have no clue when Mariam will enter the show. As you saw, even in the promo Ali Baba is also worried as he wants to get his love back, who is captured with the villain of the show in some world. As we are coming close to the track, I am sure the auditions will be done soon and we will get our Mariam.

How was the response of the fans, and your experience on shooting for Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul ?

Unbelieve! It was good; every journey has its own way. In the beginning, I was worried if my fans would accept me in this role or not, but I believed in the makers and I know my hard work will be appreciated. Fans will definitely love what I am doing. It is a very good feeling to shoot with the cast and crew, as this is my second project with the team. The cast has been very supportive and warm, and I feel blessed to be part of this show.

What is your message for the fans who are supporting you unconditionally?

I just want to thank them for all the love and support they have bestowed on me and want to tell them to love Ali Baba the same way, and I promise to entertain them and not let them down. The support has been unconditional and I am so grateful for it.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are missing the character of Mariam and they want to see Ali and his romantic love story with Mariam soon.

