EXCLUSIVE! I’ll try lottery but not gambling: Meet actress Vaishnavi Mcdonald

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Meet is soon going on-air and the audience cannot wait to watch the show as it not only brings a fresh pairing of Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey but the concept of the show is also very unique.

The show is touted to be a remake of popular Bengali show Bokul Kotha. It is a story of Meet, a tomboyish girl, who looks after all the responsibilities of her family. After much drama and confusion, she gets married to Rishi who has rejected around 40 women already.

The makers have already released the first promo which features Ashi Singh. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the cast boasts of Shagun Pandey, Ashi Singh, Vaishnavi Macdonald, Sooraj Thapar, Aditya Rao Nuniwall among others.

In an exclusive conversation with Vaishnavi, she shared some interesting takes on how she handles her investments!

Take a look:

Can money buy everything?

No, Money can’t buy happiness.

What was your first pocket money?

It was around 500 rs .

What was your first salary?

It was 5000 rs.

What is your most expensive buy till now?

A house.

Do you believe in charity?

Yes totally.

Do you gamble?

No.

Would you try gambling?

I’ll try lottery but not gambling.

Have you ever stolen money?

No.

Have you ever bought a lottery ticket?

Yes couple of times.

Do you invest?

Yes I do.

How much have you saved till now?

It is a secret but it is difficult in pandemic times.

Are you a spend thrift or a miser ?

I am a spend thrift.

What would your dream bank balance figure be?

It has to be 8 or 9 figures.