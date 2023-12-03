Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers.

Currently, the actress is grabbing headlines for her role in the Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj. She worked alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was produced by Yash Raj movies.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress. We asked how she deals with social media and whether she thinks that digital platforms will take over Bollywood and television.

How do you deal with the pressure of social media considering that there are positive and negative sides to it?

I take social media as a way to connect with my fans and these days, you get cast considering how many followers you have. The actors decide to work with you on the basics of that. The saddest part of social media is that tiktokers who do not know how to act get offers because of followers. They buy half of them and talented actors like us don’t even get a chance which is hurtful.

Do you have any restrictions on doing OTT considering how bold the roles are?

Yes, I do have my restrictions when it comes to accepting OTT roles as I am not comfortable in doing bold scenes. As an actor, I can’t go all out to play a role as I do have rules when it comes to my family.



Do you think that the digital world will take over the business of Bollywood and Television?

I don’t think the digital world will take the business of television and Bollywood as during weekends, one likes to spend time with their friends and family. Television is a medium that one can watch with the family. Also, I think that the feeling of going in theatres is a different experience, and that will never fade away.



