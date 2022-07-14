Exclusive! I love all Indian dishes, especially Paneer and Soya Chop are my favourites, and I relish Hot chocolate brownie and Rasmali: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers.

Currently, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her role in the Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj. She worked alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was produced by Yash Raj movies.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences where she recommended a place to her fans where there should go and try the food and much more.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I like all Indian dishes especially Panner and Soya Chop I can relish them for life.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I cannot eat Mushrooms as I am allergic to it.

Which is your favourite dessert?

I love Hot chocolate brownies and Rasmali both are so yummylious.

Which is your favourite food joint that you would want to recommend to our audiences?

In Delhi, there is a place called Vaji Wah and you get very tasty Soya chap.

Your midnight craving?

Rasmalai Pastry I can eat it any time of the day and night.

Which is the one dish of your mother’s that you love the most?

I love Soya Chop but my mom cooks amazing Chow mein and I can eat it all day.

What is the one thing you can’t cook?

I hate making Roti that is one thing I can’t cook for nuts.

