EXCLUSIVE! 'I love boxing and working out' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao talks about his hobbies, current track and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Sai Ketan Rao has transformed from the new face to the heartthrob of the nation with his character Raghav Rao, we got in touch with the charmer and asked him about the current track, hobbies and more.

Tell us about the current track, Who do you enjoy doing your scenes with?

Every track is quite experimental, although it is fun and interesting. We are hoping for a response from the audience. I enjoy doing my scenes with everyone, if I were to take one name then it would be Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar as we are on the same page in the show.

What are your hobbies?

I like doing workouts, I am a trained boxer so I love to do boxing as well. Just recently, I had ordered the boxing kit to my room here so that I could keep practising when I am free from the shoot. It boosts my energy, so yes Boxing and working out for sure.

If you were offered a reality show which one would you pick?

I am quite interested in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, I enjoyed watching the stunts so yes If I get offered to go for the show, I shall surely take it. Bigg Boss, I wouldn't consider and Jhalak maybe not. I am a dancer type person but I wouldn't want to take it professionally for a show.

