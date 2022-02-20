Exclusive! I love to do a reality show, but I don’t think I have established myself yet: Reyhna Pandit aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The earlier leads of the show, Shabir and Sriti, were loved as an on-screen couple. There is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

They have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The serial is a favorite among the audience.

The show has been successfully running for more than 7 years now and has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Krishna Kaul, Pooja Banerjee, and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen as the leads now.

Reyhna Pandit and Leena Jumani are also seen in pivotal roles.

Reyhna essays the character of Alia (Abhi’s sister), and it’s a negative role.

Reyhna with her terrific acting chops makes you hate her character but love her performance, and that’s a sign of being a good actor.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with her co-stars, if she open is to doing any reality shows, and her views on social media.

Tell us something about your bond with your co-stars.

I get along with everyone on the sets of the show. We all sit together and have lunch like one big family. In between scenes, we talk and discuss our lines and performances. The vibe on the sets is very nice and there is so much positivity around. Everyone is very cordial with each other and we all understand each other well.

What are the challenges you have faced while you played the character of Alia?

As an actor, you have to understand the character to play it right. In the beginning, it was challenging to understand Alia and portrait her, but then having such supportive actors helped me to understand my character. After I understood Alia, it was a cakewalk for me. Playing a negative role can get difficult at times.

In the future, if you are offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, will you take up the offer?

I would love to do a reality show, but honestly, I don’t think I have established myself as an actor as I haven’t done roles that are strong and performance orientated. I feel for me to do a reality show, I still need to establish myself as an actor in a game-changer role. Then maybe I can think of doing a reality show. But for me, I want to be an actor for my lifetime and portray different characters rather than being myself on a show.

What is your take on social media? Do you think it’s a curse or blessing?

Personally, I feel social media is a good place to be especially for actors. So many of them are earning through Instagram and the audience loves to watch their favourite actor doing reels or putting up some video. The platform is a backbone for many as the revenue one earns from there is crazy. Look at YouTube and Instagram. They are growing each day and the amount of money people are earning from there is insane. Even as actors, we get to interact with the audiences.

