Exclusive! I love to feature in crime-based shows: Dhruvee Haldankar

MUMBAI: Dhruvee Haldankar, along with being an actor par excellence, is also an anchor, emcee, radio jockey, and a producer of documentary films.

Her sincere love and passion for the craft of acting are evident. Her tenacity and the willingness to work hard make her stand out. She is confident and strongly believes in herself, and this protects her from the insecurity that comes with the industry.

Her energy and dedication certainly make her a natural talent.

The actress is seen in a new avatar in the show Brij Ke Gopal. In an exclusive conversation with us, she spoke about her journey, inspiration, and more.

We have seen you in different roles in crime-based shows. How has your journey been?

I love to feature in crime-based shows. It is an episodic role, and the shoot takes four to five days. It is quick, and then you can do other things. But these roles affect you in reality, and as an actor, I feel the roles you play affect you personally. Prior to this, I was doing Ganesha, wherein I was given a referred to as a female Mugambo due to the characteristics of the role. I am hoping that people love my character in Brij Ke Gopal as it is a positive role.

Any other projects that you would like to be a part of?

Well, I have not featured in erotic dramas, so I want to explore that genre.

Your inspiration when playing negative roles?

Well, not specifically for negative, but as far as acting is concerned, I take inspiration from Rekha ji. People have told me that I resemble her. I love Vidya Balan also. As an actor, I would do diverse roles.

Any message for your fans?

Thank you so much for loving me unconditionally and for watching and spreading the word about Brij Ke Gopal.

Good luck, Dhruvee!

