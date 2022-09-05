EXCLUSIVE! 'I love Gulab Jamuns a lot as I have a sweet tooth' Ghum's Sai aka Ayesha Singh gets candid about her favourite dishes and a must-have cuisine

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin: Disgusting! Pakhi and her new game; instigates Bhavani against Sai

Netizens have always been curious to know what is their favourite cuisine, restaurant and more. We got in touch with Ayesha Singh aka Sai to know her favourites, and more, check out what she had to share:

Which is your favourite restaurant of all time?

Olive Bistro is one of my favourites, I love the food over there.

What is that one dish that you love having at that restaurant?

I love the mushroom soup that they serve, I go again and again for the same dish.

What is your favourite dish?

I have a sweet tooth, so I really adore Gulab Jamun, it is my all time favorite dish. Apart from that I really love the Dahi Vade that my mother makes. I always relish them.

Any cuisine that you would recommend everyone to try?

I would suggest Sushi, as it is something that people know about but haven't tried it yet. So yes, I would recommend Sushi.

With the trend of fusion dishes, which one is the worst and best combination according to you?

The worst one would be chocolate dosa, I can't mix that palete. One of the best combinations are those Golgappa shots that we see in a lot of parties, and my mom cooks this uttapam with bread that is really delicious and a great fusion. Rabdi, Gulab Jamun and Ice Cream fusion is something that Shailesh Sir makes, he is great with desserts and I always take his recommendations.

Currently, in the show, Virat and Sai surely confess their love and get married with all rituals and customs but this new phase is not going to be easy for them. Meanwhile, Pakhi starts her sweet girl drama before Bhavani and manipulates her into believing that Sai is doing her best Bahu drama and is still going to pursue her medical career.

Therefore, when Sai’s result comes out and Virat celebrates her high ranking, a big drama happens in the Chavan Niwas. And the credit for this drama goes to none other than Pakhi. It seems Pakhi has hired Bhavani to play the evil games against Sayi on her behalf. While Bhavani is blindly supporting Pakhi now, let’s see how Sayi will face the new hardships and how she will continue her medical career.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin: Disgusting! Pakhi and her new game; instigates Bhavani against Sai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com