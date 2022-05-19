Exclusive! I love Priyanka Chopra's fashion statements; she is so stylish: Puja Dixit of Mithai

MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories.

She is currently seen in the successful serial Mithai that airs on Zee TV. The actress plays a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about her style statements and more.

What do you prefer wearing: Western or Indian?

I like both, but I prefer Western. However, everyone tells me that I look good in Indian.

Any designer you would want to wear?

I would love to wear Rohit Bahl, but to be honest, I am my own designer. I love designing for myself. I sometimes design my own clothes and try and give them a new look.

What would the theme of your house party be if you hosted one?

My birthday was on 10 January 2022, and it happened during the mini lockdown. I wanted to keep the theme of angels where everyone would be dressed in floral outfits.

Which is the one dress that you would want to rob from your mother’s closet?

I would love to steal everything from my mother’s closet, especially the Banarasi saris. I know they are very expensive, but I wouldn’t think twice before I steal them.

Any Bollywood celebrity you follow for fashion?

I love Priyanka Chopra's fashion statements; she is so stylish. I really like what she wears.

An outfit you have still preserved.

My mom has kept a silk dress from my childhood. The next time I go home, I will bring it.

One place you would ask your fans to shop from?

The best place is Hill Road (Bandra). You get everything in a good budget and it is affordable for everyone.

Well, no doubt that Puja has good taste in fashion.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.