Exclusive! I love the food prepared by my mom, nothing can match up to that; I hardly eat food from outside: Parineetii actor Utkarsh Gupta

Utkarsh is currently seen in the serial Parineetii. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his food preference and what he likes and dislikes.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 19:35
Utkarsh Gupta

MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Utkarsh Gupta is a popular actor and has featured in many television serials like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Naagin 5.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Indian food, especially Rajma Chawal, Bindi and Roti are my favourites.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

No, there is no dish like that. I love to eat everything.

Which is your favorite Dessert?

I love Ras – Malai, it's my all-time favourite sweet.

Which is your favourite food joint that you would recommend to the audience and your fans?

I am a complete foodie and I love my mother’s food. I don't think I will get this tasty food anywhere else and I eat less from outside.

What is your midnight craving?

I love Maggi. I can eat it any time of the day and night.

Are you allergic to any food?

No, not as such. I can eat everything.

One dish that you die for?

Rajma Chawal, Chole Bhature, etc. These items are so tasty and I can have them anytime.

