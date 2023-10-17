Exclusive! I love the way my character has shaped up in all these years: Kumkum Bhagya actress Mallika Nayak

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian television.

The show has been running from a while now and has been keeping the audience hooked with its upbeat drama. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mallika Nayak, who enacts the role of Manpreet Tandon in the show, spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her association with Balaji Telefilms.

Mallika shared, “I’ve had an amazing experience shooting for the show. It has been seven years that I have been working on the show and I am proud to be associated with one of the best production houses and director Muzammil Desai. Going to work is like going for a picnic for me.”

Shedding light about her character, Mallika averred, “Well, I love the way my character has shaped up and she stands for her daughter-in-law at times against her daughter and son. I think the entire team of Kumkum Bhagya is very talented. Krishna (Kaul) and Mugdha (Chapekar) are fabulous human beings. I also know Krishna through a friend of mine and I still remember when it was my first day on the set, he went out of the way to make me feel comfortable. It is not me only; he makes sure everbody is at ease and comfort.”

Well said Mallika!