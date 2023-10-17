Exclusive! I love the way my character has shaped up in all these years: Kumkum Bhagya actress Mallika Nayak

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mallika Nayak, who enacts the role of Manpreet Tandon in the show, spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her association with Balaji Telefilms.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 16:04
Mallika

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian television.

The show has been running from a while now and has been keeping the audience hooked with its upbeat drama. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mallika Nayak, who enacts the role of Manpreet Tandon in the show, spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her association with Balaji Telefilms.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Makers have never made me do something which goes against my character or it looks stupid: Mallika Nayak on her experience shooting for Yeh Hai Chahatein

Mallika shared, “I’ve had an amazing experience shooting for the show. It has been seven years that I have been working on the show and I am proud to be associated with one of the best production houses and director Muzammil Desai. Going to work is like going for a picnic for me.”

Shedding light about her character, Mallika averred, “Well, I love the way my character has shaped up and she stands for her daughter-in-law at times against her daughter and son. I think the entire team of Kumkum Bhagya is very talented. Krishna (Kaul) and Mugdha (Chapekar) are fabulous human beings. I also know Krishna through a friend of mine and I still remember when it was my first day on the set, he went out of the way to make me feel comfortable. It is not me only; he makes sure everbody is at ease and comfort.” 

Also Read: Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’

Well said Mallika! 

Mallika Nayak Mugdha Chapekar Krishna Kaul Balaji Telefilms Zee TV Mallika Nayak in Kumkum Bhagya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 16:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande wants to quit the show for his shocking reason
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and in the first episode itself the contestants have begun their game and...
Exclusive! Jhanvi Gurnani roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s series Slum Golf starring Sharad Kelkar!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.Ankita...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Firoza Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui and his game; the contestants agree to her
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.Ankita...
Tejas promotions on fire! Kangana Ranaut, visits Statute of Unity, pays tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
MUMBAI: The excitement among the audience for 'Tejas' post the release of its high-octane action-packed trailer has...
Recent Stories
Kangana
Tejas promotions on fire! Kangana Ranaut, visits Statute of Unity, pays tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande wants to quit the show for his shocking reason
Anurag
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma for this shocking reason
Firoza
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Firoza Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui and his game; the contestants agree to her
Ruhi
Exclusive: Oh No! Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi’s account gets hacked!
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara chopra gets targeted by the housemates as everyone takes her name for nomination
Nehha
MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality