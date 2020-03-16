EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more

MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi Sankhala, Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Charu Mehra, Rudra Kaushik, Priya Pandey, Narendra Gupta, Neha Bamb and Nitin Vakharia in pivotal roles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am working with the first director who took my shot when I stepped into the industry' Jay Bhanushali on his comeback as an actor with Dhappa, his character and more

Actors Monalisa and Jay Bhanushali will soon be seen in the anthology series titled "Dhappa". As the series explores the lives of five couples, the actors talk about their part in this 'modern take on love'.

We got in touch with the dapper, to know about his preparations for the characters, his plans on venturing out from hosting and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

It is a big jump from hosting to acting, were there any challenges that you faced while prepping up for the character?

In my team, there were many assistant directors from the small town, I used to observe them giving delivery of the lines and how they spoke, I took note of what all they did and performed accordingly. The look is quite simple, I even shaved for it so that fans connect to my character and don't find Jay Bhanushali. They believe in Amit and not Jay. Even when I was doing my hair, I told them that you have to make a hairstyle that connects to the common man and not something funky.

Are we planning to see you on new projects?

Currently, I am doing DID lil' masters and have already signed for Supermoms. There are shows in the pipeline but still, nothing is confirmed. If things work out then you shall soon see me in a full-fledged show.

What is your take on the changed narratives of Television shows, how does it affect work per se?

Well, there are channels and producers who are actually bringing some different stuff on television, they don't focus on female-oriented shows, there are shows that are male-oriented too. It is always nice to try something different, we have seen how it has been safe to try what brings TRPs but I feel even if the show doesn't really work but then doing something different from all is quite thrilling. I love watching Taarak Mehta but I don't see myself doing that show, it is something very different from my personality.

Are you all excited to meet Jay Bhanushali in a new avatar?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! My father once told me, 'Don't get your stardom home or with your friends': Jay Bhanushali on his father's advice, fitness regime and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

