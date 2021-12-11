EXCLUSIVE! I love working birthdays: Gaurav Khanna on being at the sets of Anupamaa on his birthday, celebration plans, and more

MUMBAI :Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they don't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's romance has been the talk of the town and fans fondly call them #MaAn. In the show, we have seen how Anupama and Anuj relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs. Today is Gaurav's birthday. Tellychakkar decided to ring the birthday boy to know about his plans and more. Check out what the actor had to share.

What are your birthday plans? Will it be a working one or have you taken a break?

My birthday plans are the same as every year. I love working on my birthdays. I have been working since 8 in the morning today. I am already on the set doing a couple of scenes, and yes, it's a working birthday it is my favourite way to celebrate it. I didn't take a break as such.

Do you have any birthday resolution. If yes, then what is it?

I don't have any birthday resolutions. All resolutions lead to one thing that I have to do my job well and make sure that people keep loving Anuj. I can offer them something new with every episode and every scene. I hope that they are happy with what and how Anuj is looking in the episode.

Do you have a birthday ritual or a memory from childhood?

My birthdays have always been celebrated throughout my childhood. My mother used to celebrate them by calling my friends home. Then in Bombay, Akanksha used to celebrate my birthday. This time due to the shooting schedule, as we are shooting some important scenes, there wouldn't be a birthday party but I shall meet friends and family, Akanksha's birthday is on January 18th so we shall make it up with a party for sure.

Well, we cannot wait to see how the dapper lad celebrates his birthday.

