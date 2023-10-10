Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be a part of the show.

There have been reports suggesting that Isha might be part of Bigg Boss Season 17 though the actress hasn’t yet confirmed it.

While interacting with the media, the actress revealed if she was going to enter Bigg Boss and she spoke about late actor Siddarth Shukla’s game.

Are you going into the Bigg Boss house?

I don't know from where you're getting this news but right now I can't say anything. If I am going into the house you'll know and if I am not also you'll know but I am excited for the upcoming projects.

But if you go into the house then what kind of preparations would you do to play the game?

If I go in the house I would try to connect with everyone and try to show my real personality, right now I don't know if I am going or not so let's see.

Who was your favourite contestant in the past seasons?

I feel that Siddarth Shukla's game was very strong as he didn't need anyone to play the game and didn't need anyone to take a stand for himself so I would say hands down Siddharth Shukla.

Well, there is no doubt that Isha Malviya's role as Jasmine was loved by the audience and she became a household name. Today, she has a massive fan following and she nailed the character.

