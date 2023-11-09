Exclusive! "I may or may not do Bigg Boss, it depends when I get the offer; no one can handle Archana the way I did as that's the bond we share" - Anjali Anand

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and all the contestants are going all out to give their best. Anjali is one of the contestants of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her thoughts on Archana Gautam and would she do Bigg Boss after Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 06:00
Anjali

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

She has also been seen in movies like Bell Bottom and Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

She is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears. But, she was then eliminated from the show as she couldn't pass the elimination task.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her thoughts about Archana Gautam and would she do Bigg Boss after Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

What do you have to say about Archana? Is she entertaining or irritating?

She is balanced, she is at times entertaining and irritating, but loving too. She is misunderstood many a times. I guess I handle her well and I don't think anyone can do that because we share a great bond. I am a very clear person. I am very upfront. If she does good, I praise her but if she goes wrong, I will tell her where she went wrong.

But if you feel bad after she has said something, it's better you keep quiet as she doesn't come from a malicious place. She says things in a way one person would feel bad. I did feel and it's a reaction that comes during the heat of the moment. So I don't want to judge.  

What are your thoughts about Aishwarya Sharma?

I loved the first stunt she did with Dino. That was very funny. I don't know her much as I didn't bond that well. Aishwarya, Archana and Nyraa always used to be together and I have never had a one on one conversation with her. I had a good time with everyone.

Do you think Shiv and Daisy are dating each other?

I don't think they are dating each other as I do with them, they have a close bond, we all go out but we aren't Shiv so the cameras don't come running behind us they are just going.

After this show would you do Bigg Boss?

I will do everything, I don't know if I would do Bigg Boss but you never know I might do it depending on when the offer would come to me.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali gave her best during the show but unfortunately got eliminated from the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

