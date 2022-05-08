EXCLUSIVE! 'I might have difficulty in performing the fight scenes as the story progresses' - Jiya Shankar on taking up Pishachini, Challenges to overcome and more

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar has been in the headlines for quite some time now, and this time it is all about her upcoming show Pishachini. We have seen her in a different avatar in Kaatelal and Sons and now with this show, it is surely going to be intriguing to see her in a supernatural avatar.

In an intriguing conversation with the actress, we asked her about her reason to agree to the show, bonding on sets and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

What was your reason behind agreeing to the show?

I am very excited, this is my first supernatural show, adding it is on Colors. Everything that Colors came up with, it was a hit so yes, for me it is the channel and the show.

Tell us something about your bond with your co-stars:

It is super fun, mostly I have shot with Harsh. I have my maximum scenes with Harsh and I love it. Whenever he is around, the vibe is amazing on the sets.

Does TRP play a major role in your performance?

Not at all, I feel that is not our job. We just have to give our best and the audience decides. The show must go on with our performances.

Are you preparing for anything or learning something new for the show?

I am not learning nothing as of now, but as we gradually go ahead with the show, I might have trouble with the harness and fight scenes. As the show is supernatural, there are a lot of stunts in store for us. Nyrra and Harsh have been doing it, but for me it is the first time.

