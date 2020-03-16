EXCLUSIVE! I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy: Manisha Purohit on her experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

LSD Studios has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Manisha Purohit in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.co, Manisha spilled beans about her experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 18:43
EXCLUSIVE! I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy: Manisha Purohit on her experience shooting

MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

Also Read: 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun manipulates Radha 

The maker has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Manisha Purohit in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.co, Manisha spilled beans about her experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

It has been a wonderful experience. Right from the creatives, to the team, the ensemble cast and the makers, every one has been very good. Overall it has been a wonderful experience with LSD Studios.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

This is the first time I am playing a window’s character. Though she is widowed, she is not a simpleton. She is a complete package of entertainment. So I love my character and I am having fun playing it as I get to explore a lot of layers through my character of Kaveri.

If you get to change something about your character in the show, what would it be?

I would not want to change a thing about it as it is a complete entertainment package. She is full of humour , comedy and I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy. It is something different from the other characters so I am enjoying projecting it.

How is your bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy?

Well it is beautiful. Neeharika  calls me jaaneman while Shabir is very humble and grounded. He plays a lot of loight hearted games and keeps the energy of the sets high spirited. On the whole, they both are very grounded too.

Well said Manisha!

Also Read: 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha is kidnapped 

Prateek Sharma bankrolled Ek Deewana Tha Beyhadh 2 Mannmohini Bahu Begam Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Zee TV Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Manisha Purohit creatives LSD Studios X Factor Kaveri entertainment package humour comedy Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 18:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “There was a time in my life when I have sold condoms” Ranveer Singh
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great collaborations of blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty and superstar...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to do a Biopic and explore the grandeur and their lives' Jagtap aka Siddharth Bodke on characters he would like to explore, theatre diaries and more
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
BIG TWIST! Mohan to get MARRIED in Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
EXCLUSIVE! I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy: Manisha Purohit on her experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last...
Throwback! Munmun Dutta is in love with THIS part of her body, and the reason will surprise you
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has earned fans for her flawless beauty. But surprisingly,...
EXCLUSIVE! Harphool Mohini has given me a chance to explore myself as an artist: Amal Sehrawat
MUMBAI: After 'Choti Sarrdaarni' got over, Amal Sehrawat decided to take a break. The actor had his own reasons to do...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “There was a time in my life when I have sold condoms” Ranveer Singh
Exclusive! “There was a time in my life when I have sold condoms” Ranveer Singh
Latest Video