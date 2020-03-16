EXCLUSIVE! I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy: Manisha Purohit on her experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

The maker has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Manisha Purohit in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.co, Manisha spilled beans about her experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

It has been a wonderful experience. Right from the creatives, to the team, the ensemble cast and the makers, every one has been very good. Overall it has been a wonderful experience with LSD Studios.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

This is the first time I am playing a window’s character. Though she is widowed, she is not a simpleton. She is a complete package of entertainment. So I love my character and I am having fun playing it as I get to explore a lot of layers through my character of Kaveri.

If you get to change something about your character in the show, what would it be?

I would not want to change a thing about it as it is a complete entertainment package. She is full of humour , comedy and I need to put in a lot of energy into my scenes which I thoroughly enjoy. It is something different from the other characters so I am enjoying projecting it.

How is your bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy?

Well it is beautiful. Neeharika calls me jaaneman while Shabir is very humble and grounded. He plays a lot of loight hearted games and keeps the energy of the sets high spirited. On the whole, they both are very grounded too.

