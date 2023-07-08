Exclusive! “I never said no to Avinash’s proposal as I needed time to think and understand things; if I wanted, I could have faked the relationship”

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”, where the game is being liked by the audience.

Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she is a contestant who doesn’t break down.

She was seen as a strong contestant, but later on her game dropped a bit. She couldn’t voice her opinions and take a stand, which backfired her completely. She was eliminated from the house, owing to lack of votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she feels that her game dropped because of her connection with Avinash and why she didn’t accept his proposal.

Do you think that the audience and fans are right to say that your game dropped after your connection with Avinash?

I don’t think that Avinash is also “Janta” and he got that tag because until then, he was only analysing and understanding things. Even in his personal life, he takes time to analyse and then react. He is very real in the house and he has accepted the “Janta” tag. You need guts to accept criticism. Here, everyone can take praise, but not criticism. If anyone would have been in his place, the morale would have come down. But, he took a stand for it. I was low as my journey was different and he is used to come and sit with me, making me understand. Since we were seen sitting together, our name got shipped, but things are very different in that house.

Why didn’t you accept Avinash's proposal?

I never said no to his proposal and I respect what he said, but I wanted time. My priorities are different. I wanted time for myself. I even could have told “yes”, just to be seen on the show, but it would have been fake. I wanted it to be real. I can't do it for the game. I am what I am, and I wanted to show that. It was a pure bond and hence, the audience liked it.

Well, there is no doubt that Falaq and Avinash’s bond was pleasing to watch and fans loved watching them together.

