EXCLUSIVE! I never thought that I would be doing such a big show and I would fit in so wonderfully: Saloni Sandhu on being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The track in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai is developing extremely well and reportedly, the show will soon move towards another interesting twist in Charu’s life. TellyChakkar got in touch with Saloni to know more about her role and her experience being associated with the show.
MUMBAI: Saloni Sandhu is an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles and the audience is smitten to the drama in the show. Saloni plays the role of Charu.

It was only recently that we reported that Charu will be seen having one-sided feelings for Dev. The track is developing extremely well and reportedly, the show will soon move towards another interesting twist in Charu’s life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Saloni to know more about her role and her experience being associated with the show.

She expressed, “I am having a great time shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I never thought that I would be doing such a big show and I would fit in so wonderfully. I feel it is God’ s grace and blessing that I am here today. From direction to the production house, everyone is like a family.”

When asked about her co-actors and how well they bond Saloni said, “Everyone is extremely friendly. Most of the times it is me Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia and Raj Anadkat who spend time on the sets. With regards to Samridhii and Shehzada, both of them are very kind hearted. They are very helpful and encourage us to perform better.”

We also questioned Saloni as to what does she like most about her character.

Saloni shared, “I really like the fact that Charu us extremely ambitious about her plans to become a lawyer. I would really like to change how the family thinks about educating girls but then I think that is something which the storyline demands.”

