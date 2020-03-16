Exclusive! I never wanted to be an actor; I became one as it was my destiny; Utkarsh Gupta

Utkarsh is currently seen in the serial Parineetii. TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about his journey as an actor and about his passion for dance.
MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience. 

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

( ALSO READ :NEW TWIST: Rajeev LOCKS Parineet before the engagement!

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

Utkarsh Gupta is a popular actor and has featured in many television serials like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Naagin 5. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about his journey as an actor and about his passion for dance. 

How did your journey as an actor begin? 

I didn’t want to be an actor, but now I like the profession and what I do. In fact, I love dancing. I was a very shy and silent boy. But I have changed now. Ating is my passion now, but I will always be a dancer. 

Have you taken any formal training for dance? 

No I haven’t taken any formal training as such. My sister is also a trained dancer. Way back in 2002, there were very few classes, but they were very far from my house. Thus, my sister trained me in dance and a bit of acrobatics. I used to practice at parks. 

In the future, if you are offered any dance reality show, will you take it up? 

I will be a part of any show as an actor. I am very hungry for work. I like to be busy. I really don’t care about the screen space I get. It doesn't bother me as long as I am working and getting paid for it. Right now, I am not taking the pressure of being a lead in a show as it is a huge responsibility. I am not ready for it. I am enjoying my life, and I am happy and content. 

Well, it’s good to see Utkarsh in a happy place. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( Also read : Parineeti: Finally! Vicky exposes Rajiv’s true face in front of Parineeti )

