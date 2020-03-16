Exclusive! I once played a lizard man, and it was quite painful: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia on his initial years

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia recently opened up his on his initial years, being critical of his work, and more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 15:52
Exclusive! I once played a lizard man, and it was quite painful: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia on

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor is excited about this new project. Read on to know what he had to say.

Do you criticize your own work?

I actually do not see my own work. I know when I have done a good scene. But what most actors do is go to the monitor and check what they have done. So while performing, I feel the scene. I am very critical about my work.

Was there any project that you did not want to do?

Yes, in the initial years, I once played a lizard man, and it was quite painful for me. They gave me a bodysuit with a non-detachable tail. But it is a part of my journey, and I am happy that I did it. Sometimes, you do things that you are not convinced about, especially in the starting years, but it is a part and parcel of life. It makes you who you are!

Also read: Exclusive! This is what Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has to say on being compared with Sriti Jha

Does your partner, Kanchi, give you any feedback for the role of Mohan?

She enjoys my performances. She is very critical about my work, good or bad.

Any message for your fans?

Thank you for everything you all have done for me over the years. I am grateful for all your love and support. And this is something really new, so please watch it. I have my fingers crossed. I hope you guys love it, and I love you a lot!

Also read: Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shabir Ahluwalia Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Neeharika Roy shabir ahluwalia news Telly Chakkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR collaborates with MLC to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a huge amount to buy the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. It’s...
Exclusive! Armaan Sandhu roped in for in web series titled Ghaat
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Exclusive! I am passionate only about acting; fashion is a part of the bigger picture: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all...
Oops! Tamannah Bhatia faces the wrath for her walk in the latex dress, read trolls
MUMBAI: Tamannaah is a gorgeous beauty and her fashion choices have been inspiring for everyone. The Baahubali actress...
BREAKING! Rishabh's life is in danger; Pratha exposes Seema in the temple in Colors' Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Fanaa's Zain Imam has a special request for this special person, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR collaborates with MLC to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles
BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR collaborates with MLC to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles
Latest Video