Exclusive! I once played a lizard man, and it was quite painful: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia on his initial years

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor is excited about this new project. Read on to know what he had to say.

Do you criticize your own work?

I actually do not see my own work. I know when I have done a good scene. But what most actors do is go to the monitor and check what they have done. So while performing, I feel the scene. I am very critical about my work.

Was there any project that you did not want to do?

Yes, in the initial years, I once played a lizard man, and it was quite painful for me. They gave me a bodysuit with a non-detachable tail. But it is a part of my journey, and I am happy that I did it. Sometimes, you do things that you are not convinced about, especially in the starting years, but it is a part and parcel of life. It makes you who you are!

Does your partner, Kanchi, give you any feedback for the role of Mohan?

She enjoys my performances. She is very critical about my work, good or bad.

Any message for your fans?

Thank you for everything you all have done for me over the years. I am grateful for all your love and support. And this is something really new, so please watch it. I have my fingers crossed. I hope you guys love it, and I love you a lot!

