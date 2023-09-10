Exclusive! “I personally don’t take that pressure and I say the same thing to all my friends and co-actors”, Vijayendra Kumeria aka Angad of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about handling TRP pressure, success of the show and more!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Vijayendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad in the show, and fans are really loving his performance in the show. He has also recently turned into a producer, for a new show on DD national.

On the show making a big debut, and then going through a dip in between, he said, “Our show is in the number 4th position now, in between of course there was a dip, I think maybe people weren't liking certain storylines, or not having a lot of fun watching it and if people are not having fun, they won’t watch it but the good part was that our whole writing team and channel team, makers, everyone put in a collective effort to work on the storyline, and the scenes, and the result is there, the show is on number 4, with a 1.8 TRP. These things happen, the ups and downs, but at the same time, you have to work on things at the correct time, make them right, and that we did, so now the show is doing well”.

When asked if the actors felt the pressure when the TRPs went down in between, he said, “Yes, To be honest the moral does get affected, then you start getting calls, that this is how the show is going and this is happening, and you start getting offered different shows, and that did happen, but I have learnt one thing over the years, I don’t get involved in all these things of on-air or off-air, till the time I do the show. I give my best till the very last shot, rest all in God's and the audience's hands. So, I personally don’t take that pressure and I say the same thing to all my friends and co-actors that it’s all okay and we will give our best”.

On getting other offers, he said, “Yeah, I got the calls first, and I think I am lucky that way, people want to work with me and I take it very positively, that whenever people find out that a show might not be working, then I get calls, and I tell them that my show is working and till the time this is working I won’t be able to do anything else”.

Teri Meri Doriyaan is currently soaring on the TRP charts and fans are loving the chemistry between Vijayendra and Himanshi.

