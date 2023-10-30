Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Fahmaan opened up on his experience being a director and his future projects.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.

He has been a part of television’s most popular daily soaps and has portrayed unconventional characters. While he was last seen in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors opposite Kritika Singh Yadav, he has recently pursued an interesting hobby.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about funny or hurtful comments that he has received as an actor

The actor donned the director’s hat for two music videos – Beirada and Ishq Nibhaja Mahiya.

Fahmaan said, “Directing was not planned. It is something new, creative and refreshing so I took it up as a hobby. I always have wanted to convert into the world of art. Once I started, I realized that I have a knack of directing and I have always been interested in camera angles, lighting and all what goes on behind the camera. Both the music videos were shot in a span of two days.”

Speaking about his future projects, Fahmaan mentioned, “I have always maintained that I want to be a part of something that is fresh and new. I have played roles which are different and give me a chance to portray a range of emotions. I cannot say what kind of roles would interest me but it definitely has to be something unconventional.”

(Also Read: Fahmaan Khan faces severe backlash as he opens up about his fallout with Sumbul Touqueer Khan, netizens say “He is just saying all this for fame, he shouldn’t be talking about a 19 year old girl, it’s not right"

Well said Fahmaan!

