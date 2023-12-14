Exclusive! I realized that there is much more to explore when you play a negative role: Kushagre Dua on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Kushagre, he spoke about playing a positive character, the response he is receiving from the audience, and him coming together with Ayushi Bhave and Rajveer Singh again after working together in Rajjo.
Kushagre

MUMBAI : Kushagre Dua is an integral part of Colors’ Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan and has made his way into the hearts of television lovers with his stint in the show.

While he has been seen doing negative roles in the past, he is seen in a positive light. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Kushagre, he spoke about playing a positive character, the response he is receiving from the audience, and him coming together with Ayushi Bhave and Rajveer Singh again after working together in Rajjo. 

Exclusive! "As an actor, I feel you have to be fit," says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein's Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more

He shared, “Well it is very rare that three actors share the frame in their next show and we already bonded in our previous show so it was just carrying forward the same equation.”

Talking about his character, Kushagre mentioned, “There is much more to do playing negative, is one thing I realized it. I played a lot of negative shades and hence I took a conscious decision of choosing Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan as it offered me a positive role. But I realized that there is much more to explore when you play a negative role.”

He further added, “People always love positive and caring on-screen personalities. But again, I noticed that when you play a negative character, people may hate you but they appreciate your acting and when you play a positive role, people love your character and find you cute and handsome.”

We asked Kushagre how he deals with creative differences.

He shared, “We have to come to a point where there is mutual consent and that is possible when people are open to discussions. The creative team might have a larger picture of what we as actors need to understand. After all, it is their job and they are the best people to make creative differences.” 

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

Well said Kushagre!
 

