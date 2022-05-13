Exclusive! I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am; they are like family to me: Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Zeeshan Khan of Naagin 6 spoke about his role, the challenges, and how he misses being on Kumkum Bhagya sets.
Zeeshan Khan

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Zeeshan Khan of Naagin 6 spoke about his role, the challenges, how he misses being on Kumkum Bhagya sets, and his equation with Rehyna Pandit.

Do you miss being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya?

I miss being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, because it is an amazing show. I have spent a lot of time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am. They are like family to me. My girlfriendRehyna is also in it. Yes, I miss Kumkum  Bhagya, but the good thing is that Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya’s sets are near eacg other, and I can go there and meet everyone.

How are you feeling after your stints in reality shows?

Well, it is the best feeling ever. So when I entered the vanity van and read the scripts and how to portray the character, I felt nostalgic. I feel it is a welcome change after several reality shows stints. And this is what I love to do.

What is Rehyna's take on this?

Rehyna has always been supportive. I was her senior on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, so at that time, I was quite supportive. She is just an amazing woman, and I just enjoy being by her side. She is quite motivating, and I am proud to have her as my life partner.

Stay tuned for more news from thr entertainment industry.

