Exclusive! I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am; they are like family to me: Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan

Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Zeeshan Khan of Naagin 6 spoke about his role, the challenges, how he misses being on Kumkum Bhagya sets, and his equation with Rehyna Pandit.

Do you miss being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya?

I miss being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, because it is an amazing show. I have spent a lot of time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am. They are like family to me. My girlfriendRehyna is also in it. Yes, I miss Kumkum Bhagya, but the good thing is that Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya’s sets are near eacg other, and I can go there and meet everyone.

How are you feeling after your stints in reality shows?

Well, it is the best feeling ever. So when I entered the vanity van and read the scripts and how to portray the character, I felt nostalgic. I feel it is a welcome change after several reality shows stints. And this is what I love to do.

What is Rehyna's take on this?

Rehyna has always been supportive. I was her senior on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, so at that time, I was quite supportive. She is just an amazing woman, and I just enjoy being by her side. She is quite motivating, and I am proud to have her as my life partner.

