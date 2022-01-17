EXCLUSIVE! 'I really want to play a character in the grey shade' Akshit Sukhija REVEALS the character he wishes to play, how he chooses his projects and more about Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija starrer show Fanaa to launch on THIS date?

We all know that as the new year has kickstarted a few days ago, many shows are in the pipeline. Colors TV is coming up with a new show titled Fanaa, and viewers can't contain their excitement.

Fanaa's story will revolve around three characters, that is, Ishan, Pakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles. We got in touch with Ishan aka Akshit to know about the show, he had some interesting things to share with his fans, check it out:

What kind of characters has been of your utmost interest?

I really wanted to play something in the grey shade, we rarely get such characters on tv. There were few in the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan, or Khilji played by Ranveer Singh, where you are in lead as well as you have scope to experiment with your character. I really hope I get to play such a character soon.

What are the factors that you focus on while picking up a show?

Genre depends a lot, its medium, which channel will it air on. I have realised these factors lately. While I was doing Lakshmi Mere Ghar Aayi, the concept of the show was amazing but the medium when the show got released didn't work out for us. Even the production house plays a major factor, I recently did a web show that was a completely new production house, so I saw how there were issues in the execution of the project. So yes these are the major factors. Talking about characters, you cannot really decide. The story might be a gist at first, going further with the show it will obviously change.

What would you like to share about the character?

Well, I want it to be a surprise for my fans as this time it is quite different from my previous shows. As the show is soon to be on floors, I can't wait to share how exciting the project has been.

Also read: Review: Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawann’s First Look is a dark twist to the famed Original; Zain Looks so in love with Reem!

The show is all set to launch on 31st January.

Fanaa might air in the timeslot of 10.30 to 11 PM on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.