Exclusive! “I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki because I have that same faith in God”, Nikki Sharma talks about her character Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

Nikki has previously been seen in shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath and Brahamrakshas, the OTT show ‘Mind The Malhotras and so many more amazing projects.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 04:45
Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :Zee TV, which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. The studio has come back with another grand show, titled ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’, which is going to be an extension of the Radha Mohan universe but with a very different and individualistic story.

Nikki Sharma is going to star as the leading lady, Shakti on the show opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Nikki has previously been seen in shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath, and Brahamrakshas, the OTT show ‘Mind The Malhotras and so many more amazing projects.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about her show, her character and her experience of working with Arjun and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Talking about her character Shakti, she said, “The first thing that really got my attention was that she is very relatable. She is 'aaj ki naari'. Like Prateek sir also said, she is not a bechari or a typical crying one who has a had a bad luck. Nothing like that. She has dreams and ambitions, like every other girl. She wants to make her parents proud, even though her parents have passed away. She dreams to become a doctor. A lot of things happen, where she might feel that she has gotten close to her dreams, but not reached them yet. She’s from a very humble background, but has utmost faith in her supreme being. I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki, because I have that same faith in God. This is something that I loved and I was sold right then and there”.

She also had something to say to the fans of the show, “Our shows is going on air since 3rd july at 7:30 Pm and I just hope that you give us and our show lots of love. We have worked very hard and you can witness the same in the show”.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles and airs on Zee TV at 7:30 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! “I have gone through something similar in my life, I was broken when I was 19”, Arjun Bijlani on his character Shiv, the process of getting on board and more

 

LSD Films Jhumma Mitra Prince Dhiman Phool Singh Zee TV New Show Sanjay Swaraj Parineeta Borthakul sandeep sachdeva TellyChakkar Nikki Sharma Arjun Bijlani Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki because I have that same faith in God”, Nikki Sharma talks about her character Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI :Zee TV, which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi...
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. From Bittoo...
What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their reactions here
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intense! Isha and Ishaan’s past revealed, finally mother and son face each other
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi regrets her actions after seeing Ishaan, Isha’s emotions flow in tears
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Nikki Sharma
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
check out their best reactions here
What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their reactions here
Kapil Sharma
Finally! The cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show leave for the United States Of America for the tour
Sana Khan
Congratulations! Bigg Boss season 6 contestant Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy
neil
Kya Baat Hai! Neil Bhatt's emotional reunion with wife Aishwarya Sharma will melt your heart
Vanshaj
Will Yuvika be able to prove her capability as she strikes an important deal at the Mahajan office in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Abrar Qazi
OMG! Abrar Qazi says goodbye to Yeh Hai Chahatein in an emotional post, says, “Now that it is over, I feel a void in me but..”! Read the Full story!