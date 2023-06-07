Exclusive! “I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki because I have that same faith in God”, Nikki Sharma talks about her character Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :Zee TV, which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. The studio has come back with another grand show, titled ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’, which is going to be an extension of the Radha Mohan universe but with a very different and individualistic story.

Nikki Sharma is going to star as the leading lady, Shakti on the show opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Nikki has previously been seen in shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath, and Brahamrakshas, the OTT show ‘Mind The Malhotras and so many more amazing projects.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about her show, her character and her experience of working with Arjun and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Talking about her character Shakti, she said, “The first thing that really got my attention was that she is very relatable. She is 'aaj ki naari'. Like Prateek sir also said, she is not a bechari or a typical crying one who has a had a bad luck. Nothing like that. She has dreams and ambitions, like every other girl. She wants to make her parents proud, even though her parents have passed away. She dreams to become a doctor. A lot of things happen, where she might feel that she has gotten close to her dreams, but not reached them yet. She’s from a very humble background, but has utmost faith in her supreme being. I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki, because I have that same faith in God. This is something that I loved and I was sold right then and there”.

She also had something to say to the fans of the show, “Our shows is going on air since 3rd july at 7:30 Pm and I just hope that you give us and our show lots of love. We have worked very hard and you can witness the same in the show”.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles and airs on Zee TV at 7:30 PM.

