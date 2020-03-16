EXCLUSIVE! 'I remember a mother and daughter yelling Doctor Bose in the mall, I was stunned' Erica Fernandes gets candid about her fan moment, plans on returning to Southern Cinema and more

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Fans still remember her and her on-screen Jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Erica Fernandes gets candid about her fan moment, plans on returning to Southern Cinema and more.

Do you plan to do something back in the southern cinema?

I have no plans, but if it comes my way definitely. At that point in time, I was very raw and everything that I did in past is nothing I regret, I am very proud of the journey that I have been through and that has only helped me build as an actor and as a person. I owe it to the past for everything that I am today.

Which was your first moment when you realised fandom and not through social media?

Yes, back then social media was not that big during Kuch Rang, it was when we were shooting and we had an outdoor. Shaheer and I had stopped at a mall to have lunch it was my first show and I never expected anyone to recognize me but him. There was a mother and daughter in the nearby store and they yelled Doctor Bose and I was stunned, people knew me as Dr Bose or Prerna, these are the names that I hear before my name.

Amid all this, they barely know you as Erica, what is your reaction to the random news that you hear or read about yourself?

I don't really react to the news around me, I know myself and it doesn't matter what people are really talking about me. What matters is that I know what I am doing and who I am so I really don't bother reading anything that is written about me.

