Exclusive! I remember visiting an old-age home and seeing a lady waiting for her kids to take her home; it was heartbreaking : Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known personality in the world of television and has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stint in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she essayed the role of Gopi Bahu. The actress became a household name.

Post that, she took part in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Half-way, she got injured. She was back in Bigg Boss 14 and 15, where she showed her true personality.

Now, the actress will be seen in the short movie First Second Chance that will be streaming on Hotstar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her what made her say yes to the show and how she chooses roles.

What made you say “yes” to the show?

The story and script are so beautiful that no actor can say a no to the show, and once you read the story, anyone would want to sign the movie. Tht’s exactly what happened with me. It was an instant yes.

To prepare for the role, did you visit a real old-age home?

Not for this movie, but I visited an old-age home years back. I clearly remember that a lady used to stand outside near the gate and wish that someone would come and take her back. She was sure that her children would come and take her back as the only thing she wanted to do was to be with her children.

While selecting the role, do you think of your fans as they consider you as a role model?

I am very choosy about everything that I do, as I look for satisfaction when I do a role. I also think about my fans. They should also love my character and the work that I do.

Well, fans are excited to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the movie and in a different role.

