EXCLUSIVE! 'I shall always be a protective and supportive brother of Muskan' Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra on his bond with Shah Siblings; graph of his character in Anupamaa and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

We rang the dapper to know about his bond with Samar and Pakhi, the small happy moments in the show and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on his responses: 

How is it off-sets with Muskan with the current track as you both are quite close?

I have been teasing her initially Oh there is a new guy, Muskan comes from a home where she has not been very open and outgoing. She hasn't been boys friendly kid, she has her own barriers but as an actor, she is well aware of her growth and she is trying it out. We have an extremely different conversation offscreen. When it comes to being bro-sis, when the shot is done she has this look that is anticipating how would I react. I have been very protective and supportive of her. She knows I will be there for her. 

There was a sequence where we saw Samar and Toshu bond over dance, tell us about it? 

I did the choreography, it was a small scene and we actually did the choreography before the scenes, Samar is a great co-actor to work with and he is a quick adapter. I share a great bond with him, and somewhere we both were craving such bonding scenes. I am really grateful for it. Every family has these small bonds and scenes somewhere and these moments are quite endearing. 

The track has been bringing the best out of Toshu, as it keeps unveiling new shades of him, tell us something about it 

That is the fun where every actor in his life wants to explore all shades and emotions. What a great platform that Anupamaa can be where people connect to the characters and understand the situations. Toshu has always been changing, he would do something wrong, realise and apologise too. He would even come back to the same mistake, that's how people are in reality. That is life and sooner or later, we keep growing, and our level of mistakes changes but that is great. 

