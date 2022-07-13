Exclusive! “I share a great bond with Fahmaan and Sumbul; they are very hardworking and down-to-earth actors; we have a lot of fun offsets” - Resham Shrivardhan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Resham Prashant is best known for her roles in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows and Ek Thi Begum Season 2.

She has also been part of the Marathi movie June for which she won the Filmfare award for best debut.

Currently, she is seen in the show Imlie. The actress essays the character of Preeta (baby doll), which is a bit grey and difficult to play.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what made her say yes to the show and how is her bond with Fahmaan and Sumbul and much more.

What made you say ‘Yes” to the show and what attracted you to the character?

I got a call from my director Atif Khan and I knew it was a good role as it was the same production house where I had worked before. The character was negative and I had fun playing the role something that I hadn’t done before. I believed in my director’s vision as he creates magic on screen and once I stepped into it I knew I would nail it, in fact, I was looking for such roles and am glad Preeta came my way.

What is the one similarity you see between your on-screen and off-screen character?

The one similarity is really getting into something and achieving it. The Basic thing is what I am and what I feel I say it and there is no filter it's like if this is true I will say it, the same way though Preeta will twist things and say but somewhere she is what she is and she blurs things out.

How is your bond with Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul?

They are very charming people but they fight a lot on the sets of the show and when someone new joins they welcome them with an open heart and the place feels so much like home though we all have a different acting style. It’s like the entire team comes together and we all have a small lunchtime and it gives all positive vibes.

