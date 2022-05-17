Exclusive! I share a lovely bond with Fahmaan Khan; he is like my real son: Neetu Pandey

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Neetu Pandey is a very popular actress in the world of entertainment. She has been a part of several shows like Crime Patrol, Balika Vadhu etc.

She has also been part of several bollywood movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, and Baabarr, Tanu Weds Manu, etc.

These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Narmada in the successful serial Imlie.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with Fahmaan Khan and whether there are any similarities in her reel and real life.

Are there any similarities between Narmada and your real life?

The entire character is very similar to me as Narmada is soft spoken just like me in real life. I feel so connected to the way she loves her children. I feel I am just like her in every way.

Was there any apprehension about changing from a positive to a negative role?

I was very afraid. I didn’t sleep for two nights in a row. I had asked my creative team why I have to turn negative, but they wanted the story to go in this direction. Hence, I had no choice and had to give in.

How is your relationship with Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan?

I share a great bond with Fahmaan. He calls me Maa Singh Rathore. I treat him like my own son. He is so humble, sweet, and hardworking. Since day one, he has made me so comfortable. Like our first scene was where I had to hug him, and I was feeling very nervous, but he just came and hugged me and made me so comfortable. Even offsets, we share the same bond. I wish every mother has a son like him. Our bond will never change.

