Exclusive! “I spoke to her about some 2 months back and we were just catching up and chatting and she told me that she was doing Ali Baba and that when she wraps the shoot, I should look for something new for her” Casting director Janet Ellis Prajapati ta

MUMBAI : Just a few minutes ago, we got the shocking news that Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has passed away. According to sources, the actress died by suicide and reported she hanged herself in the makeup room of Sheezan Khan who is the lead actor in the show.

It is indeed a sad day because, Tunisha was just 20 years old and it’s a young vibrant life that’s gone too soon.

There has been and outpouring of condolences and just a state of general shock at this tragedy

Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress had also been a part of multiple music videos.

Friends, family and colleagues have been in disbelief since the news got out. Tellychakkar spoke to renowned caring director Janet Ellis-Prajapati and she was shocked beyond her reality because she was the one who gave Tunisha her first show, on the news of the demise she said, “ I am shocked, I really at first I thought the news was false but it’s is very overwhelming because I knew her as this strong and brave girl, I never thought she would do this, and I am just trying to wrap my brain around the fact that she is no more. I can’t even begin to imagine what led her to take this decision, because she was just very vibrant and full of life. I remember the first time she walked into my office as this young girl with her mother, she was just so pretty and ambitious, and she wanted to do very big things in life and make her name. I remember when she was introduced to me by an actor friend and then I promised her that that I would definitely look for something fir her and then she was cast in Maharana pratap and then Ashok Samrat, and I always thought she has a great future ahead of her”.

She further reminisced about the last time she spoke to Tunisha, “ I spoke to her about some 2 months back and we were just catching up and chatting and she told me that she was doing Ali Baba and that when she wraps the shoot, I should look for something new for her and I told her I would and now I am just in absolute disbelief because she had a great future and she was just the sweetest girl”.

