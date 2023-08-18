Exclusive! “I started my career in the industry as a junior artist in a daily soaps & comedy show”, Casting director Bhavesh Solanki talks about his journey, memorable projects, and more!

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums, serving as the audience's primary source of entertainment. The entertainment industry has evolved dramatically throughout the years.

Casting directors are crucial in fostering new talent and discovering the ideal actor for a role. Through their talent and effort, several casting directors have attained success in this industry.

Bhavesh Solanki has been a part of the industry since 2013, starting his career as a junior artist in daily soaps and then moving on to start casting coordination, now eventually being one of the top casting directors.

Tell us a little bit about your journey and how you got your start.

In 2013, I started my career in the industry as a junior artist in a daily soap & comedy show like Kapil Sharma. Later, I started casting coordination with a very famous show on SAB TV. I also cast artists for episodic characters in the Garima Production houses, like Chidiyaghar, and Lapataganj, as well as Savdhan India, Crime Patrol, and more.

My first big casting project was in 2015 for a SAB TV show ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’ of Hatsoff Production, where I cast some cameo roles. From here, there has been no looking back since.

What has been a memorable casting project that you remember?

My recent memorable project was a web series for Primeflix OTT, which was not released yet due to an incomplete shoot. I had worked hard for 15 days continuously in casting coordination & taking auditions. After doing so much hard work till late at night and not getting an output will be something that I would remember for sure. I have done many web series, commercials, and AD films as a casting coordinator.

What advice would you give to newcomers in the industry, acting and casting both?

As per my experience in the industry, most newcomers had a bad experience with agencies, fraud coordinators, fake auditions & production houses. So, be aware of all this. The artist does not need to pay any amount like registration or something like a singing agreement amount. For newcomers, I want to advise ‘Just make a good portfolio, reach out to professional photographers with profile details & get connected to genuine casting directors, casting coordinators & production houses.

Bhavesh Solanki is a known name in the world of casting, who has been involved in many amazing TV shows, web series, commercials, and more.

