EXCLUSIVE! 'I like to stay without make-up to rest my skin' Ghum's Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar unveils her secret skincare

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. In an exclusive conversation with Sneha Bhawsar, we asked her about her favourite accessories, make-up products and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Any accessories that are a must-have for you?

I am not very fond of accessories but yes, whenever I wear Traditional outfits, earrings are a must-have for me then.

What would be that beauty product that you wouldn't step out without applying?

As an actor we have to stay for the longest hours in make-up due to which the skin doesn't get rest. The minute I pack up from the shoot, I remove all the make-up I have applied as it is important to let the skin breath. I don't have any qualms on staying without make-up. There is no such product that I have to wear no matter what. But at times when I have meet someone then I would wear a lipstick and that's all.

Which are your favourite make-up products?

My favourite product is lipstick as that is only one product that enhances your face so yes, that's one product that I adore.

What is your skincare routine?

I have seen my skin the same since the beginning, there isn't any specific product that has helped me achieve the look. Here, I often eat fruits, do some yoga and that's it.

If you were to experiment with your hair, what would you do?

I have experimented often, I did hair keratin, then I coloured my hair. One thing I want to do once I am done with the character, I want to do aqua blue colour with short hair. I want to do it but I can't for now. I would love to do it.

