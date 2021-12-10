EXCLUSIVE! 'I still have a hoarding from YUDKBH at my place' Balika Vadhu 2's Anand aka Randeep Rai gets CANDID about his special moments and more

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 has turned into a household name with its gripping storyline, nail-biting twists and more. Now that the news of the leap is out we will be seeing Randeep Rai as Anand in the show.

We got in touch with Randeep and asked him about the show. Randeep had some interesting insights to share on agreeing to the show and more.

For the first time when you saw yourself on a hoarding?

Everyone has a wish to work in the industry and see themselves in posters and hoardings. When YUDKBH happened I had the same expectations but things turned out different as its release got preponed and we didn't have time to do something for its promotions. It felt crashing down, then there was another show that came in March which didn't work out and they had a hoarding so that pinched me that I could have been there. My parents knew that I really wish to see myself on the hoarding, so there was a holi segment covered by a media house and my dad had put a massive hoarding on the gate. It is still there.

The first time you faced the camera?

I was doing this ad where I had to flirt with Kareena Kapoor, I used to look soo naive that even the director wasn't ready to believe that I could do this so he had put me aside, but yes that was the first time I had faced the camera.

When you read a piece of news about yourself that left you rolling?

I had seen a video, Randeep and his ex-girlfriends. These people don't know their limits at times, even my sisters were put in the picture. Fans and viewers should need to understand that we also have a personal life that we wouldn't want to talk about and we can also have sisters and other family members and friends in life, not every girl is my girlfriend.

