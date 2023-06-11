Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:31
Mahima Mishra

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The programme stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles. The show is currently in its third generation and the audience is smitten with the drama. Mahima Mishra is an integral part of the show and plays the role of Bulbul.

In an exclusive conversation with Mahima, she opened up about her experience shooting for Imlie and her bond with the actors on the set along with her take on the show taking a generation leap. 

Also Read: Imlie: What! Imlie convinces dadi to let Sonai stay with them

Mahima said, “My experience is pretty good shooting for the show. This season is similar to season 1 and I am very happy with my character. The audience response for my character is extremely good and I like the fact that people love to hate me. The best part that I like about Bulbul is that she is unpredictable.”

Shedding light on her bond with Adrija and Sai, she shared, “They are very good actors. Being from the theatre background, I have a habit of rehearsing and that doesn’t happen in television as they are short on deadlines. But Adrija is very helpful and she does rehearse with me too. Sai too is very humble and down to earth. I bond extremely well with my on-screen mother, played by Monica Gupta. “

Shedding some light about the shooting unit, Mahima added, “The best part about working with the team is that we are given creative freedom.”

Well said Mahima!

Also Read: HIGH-POINT DRAMA! Imlie: Sonali brings Imlie's family to expose her in front of Annapurna

Imlie Adrija Roy Sai Ketan Rao Mahima Mishra Monica Gupta TellyChakkar
