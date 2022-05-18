EXCLUSIVE! 'I like the fact that she is an extremely strong and emotional woman' Suman Pandya aka Kruttika Desai Khan opens up on her character, challenges with the wheelchair and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an interview with us, Kruttika Desai Khan, who plays the role of Suman Pandya in Pandya Store, opened up on her character, challenges with the wheelchair and more.

What is that one quality of Suman Pandya that you really like?

I like the fact that she is an extremely strong and emotional woman. But she has a great sense of humour and she knows how to take things lightly.

How challenging is it to portray the looks of the character and act with the wheelchair?

I wanted to keep the look different, I didn't want the typical saree-wearing look so we went into the Kathiwadi dressing. This is what Suman wore initially when she got married and then we continued to keep it the same. I like the colourful things she puts in the hair, those small balls. And the challenges of the wheelchair are quite a bit. To be on the chair continuously and emote. There are a lot of aspects to it when you feel to stand and act would be much easier but you have to be restrained to the chair and act. Then there are other actors too, we are a big family so, I keep asking for space to manoeuvre the chair. I am always running on their toes, so I keep asking for space to manoeuvre. We have got a little horn on the chair and I honk a little and then they move.

Are you comfortable with the chair now or do you feel there should be something more to the character?

I quite enjoy the chair now, it took me a couple of months. At first, we didn't have the electric one, we had the manual one, which was a little difficult as I used to get sores on my hand while moving it. It wasn't very comfortable either, I was constantly trying to manoeuvre the chair and it used to take away my attention from the scenes and emotions. Now, they have got me an electric one and it is extremely comfortable. Sometimes Suman rifts at 15km/hr speed.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.