Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De

Veteran actress Manini De, who has been a part of the industry for a very long time now, is seen in a pivotal role on the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Manini opened up on her experience shooting for the show and what prompted her to take this show up.
Manini De

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing quite well for itself on Dangal TV. Veteran actress Manini De, who has been a part of the industry for a very long time now, is seen in a pivotal role on the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Manini opened up on her experience shooting for the show and what prompted her to take this show up. 

Also Read: Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a negative character and dealing with HATRED was new to me: Pranjali Singgh Parihar on Dalchini

She said, “Actually it has been two and a half years that I quit television and have been shooting for web shows, films and podcasts. I was approached for the show and initially I was not open to doing television as I wanted to take a short sabbatical from the medium but when I heard the script, I was intrigued with the concept.

To top it all, I am fond of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta as actors. I thought that if I have to do a television show then who better than Ravie and Sargun! Another factor is that the shoot of the show is in Punjab and I am comfortable with it as I am born and brought up in Delhi. I would say that bagging this show has been more of a destiny for me.”

Manini further added, “I love my work and I invest in all the characters that I take up. The shoot is hectic but equally fun.”

Finally, shedding light on her bond with her co-actors Manini mentioned, “I would say that I am a very affable person. The entire team is very sweet and each one of them is lovely!” 

Also Read: Exclusive! The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover: Asim Khan on Dalchini

Well said Manini!

