Exclusive! “I think that if you have true Bhakti for Lord Shiv, such kind of powers comes within you”, Naagin 6's Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreshth Naag

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Naag opened up about performing the role of Naag, spirituality, ways that he follows and more.

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Naag talked about performing the role of Naag, spiritual ways that he follows and more.

What kind of differences do you see in your graph and feel after coming back on the show?

Personally,  I do not see any such differences, but yes on the personal front,  I am doing a lot of projects side-by-side which I cannot say as of now as those are in the initial stage. I have planned my trip to Paris, Italy, and Spain. But as far as my projects are concerned, I am doing a film but the rest of the details I cannot unfold as of now.

What kind of responsibility do you hold while performing such kinds of roles?

Well, this character of kind character is all related to Lord Shiva, and I am a believer in him. During last Mahashivratri, I had been to Leh-Ladakh and then after I bagged this role, so I think that if you have true Bhakti for Lord Shiv, such kind of powers comes within you.

Any kind of spiritual way do you follow for this role?

Yes, I am a very spiritual person, I listen to Hanuman Chalisa every day in my car, in fact, I have a love connection with Lord Shiva, and whenever I shut my eyes and chant Om, I feel him around me as he is the creator and destroyer as well.

Well said, Tusharr!

For more news, updates and gossip from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

