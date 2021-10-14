EXCLUSIVE! I think it's my fault because I changed my stream from being a Bollywood actor to anchoring: Masshe Uddin Qureshi on his journey on the 70 mm

MUMBAI: Masshe Uddin Qureshi is an integral part of Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up about his journey in the industry. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Khare shares her experience on working with Virendra Saxena in Zee TV's Bhagyalakshmi)

How was your journey in this industry?

I'm from Madhya Pradesh and I came to Bhopal and did many theatre shows. So many people told me to go to Mumbai, where I met Sohail Khan and he offered me "pyar kiya toh darna kya". Then I got many films but I didn't get a role which satisfied me totally. Then I got a show called "Yeh hi toh pyaar hai" by Neeraj Pathak and it was very different and good. Later, I got into hosting and anchoring shows and many other TV shows.

Do you think there was a tough competition in the industry or you were not accepted that we'll?

No I think it's my fault because I changed my stream by getting into anchoring. I can't step on two stepping stones at a time. I received much love and appreciation when I worked as an actor but I wanted to travel the world and anchoring seemed like the best option. And later I got good TV shows so I continued working there.

How was your experience while shooting for "Bhagylaxmi"?

It's a great experience altogether. The sets are quite lavish and more emphasis is given on the costumes, looks and character detailing. Our director enhances our scenes through minor detailing. Since the team is great, the outcome is guaranteed to be awesome.

Do you think OTT has a vast scope?

Nothing can replace movie theatres because it has it's own feel and charm. Likewise even OTT has it's own different audience and feel to it. OTT holds the potential to show various different stories.