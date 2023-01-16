EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary

MUMBAI : Rohit Chaudhary is currently a part of Colors TV’s Swaran Ghar playing Vikram. Swaran Ghar is an Indian Hindi-language television serial. It stars Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Roy in the lead roles: The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Dreamiyata Productions. The show explores strained equations between parents and children.Rohit Choudhary started his acting career with a cameo role in DD Kisan's TV show 'Draupadi (2015). He also appeared in many episodic shows like 'Savdhaan India'. He has done a few TV ads, print shoots and also some fashion shows.ALSO READ: Swaran Ghar: What! Balli Proposes Swaran for Marriage in Return of the Funds Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and had a fun segment titled “Quirky 5” with him.If you were a t-shirt, which color would you be and why?“I think black because it makes everyone look sexy.”Do you talk to your pet and if yes, what do you say to it?“I have a pet and I do talk to it. I mostly don’t talk much but then I talk to him about those things which I can’t talk about with anyone. I talk about my personal things or something which is not happening right. Once, I was very upset and I was horse riding that day, when I got done I was just standing there crying. The horse was looking at me and I don’t know how but the horse made me feel at ease somehow. I felt so much better later.”How would you want the world to remember you?“I would like to be remembered as a good actor. I want to be a part of good content that people watch and get inspired by. I just want to be able to give some inspiration to somebody and be able to change someone’s life for good.”Have you ever had a weird fan encounter? If yes, what was it like?“I haven’t had any such fan encounters in person as it is the era of social media. You don’t meet people much in real. For me, a weird fan encounter would be people randomly video-calling me. I must have blocked around 500 contacts till now. They call and irritate a lot.”What would you say is your most useless talent?“I think my useless talent would be to apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary. I try to get into the technicalities of things a lot. I overanalyze things a lot and I think that is quite unnecessary.”ALSO READ: Oh No! Sangeeta Ghosh-Ajay Singh Chaudhary starrer Swaran Ghar to go off air on this dateStay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.