EXCLUSIVE! “ I think OTT is the perfect balance between movies and television”, Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about her how to gets into the role of Haseena Malik, her interest in the OTT landscape, and the actors that inspire her!

MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows over her long career span. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela, among others.

Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career, and she inspires a lot of young girls.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maddam Sir actor to talk about the changing OTT dynamics, her acting process, and what kind of roles she would want to do.

Your character in Maddam Sir, is this headstrong woman who does everything right, how similar would you say your character is to her?

I am pretty similar to the character. One of the reasons I jumped at the occasion is because I am a strong-headed person as well, and personally in my life I always try to do what’s right and I don’t take no for an answer. So, I think the strength that I can portray in Haseena comes from somewhere myself.

Again, Playing a powerful character like Haseena, who has to balance work and life, and is just someone who has a very strong personality, how do you approach that as an actor?

As an actor, it is a difficult character to play because I think extremely white or extremely black characters or characters that are really idealistic are somewhere difficult to play because they are so set in their way and initially I used to have this problem, and in situations where a generic cop would beat the culprit, Haseen talks it out.

Who are the actors who inspire you in the craft of acting?

Meryl Streep has been an influence for the longest time, I absolutely love her. And in the Hindi film industry, it has to be Priyanka Chopra, the way she holds a screen and presents herself. The way she has portrayed herself and her acting are supreme.

We now see that OTT has kind of skyrocketed and has garnered a lot of niche audiences, What do you think of OTT as a medium and would you want to explore that medium?

I think OTT is the perfect balance between movies and television, it's got reality to it and intense emotion. And OTT has opened up a huge market for really good actors. OTT is a space where it is based on your talent and it is a place where you can tell the kind of stories you want to. And it is a great opportunity for people like me who want to do roles that challenge you and it has unlimited scope to experiment. And I am really looking forward ti exploring that medium more.

Gulki has definitely aced the role of Haseena Malik and we can’t wait to se her diversify and sees her in more interesting roles.

