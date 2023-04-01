Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!

Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan.   
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show is going through major twists and turns and as we saw in the previous episodes a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Keerti’s death will change Ravi and after the cremation, he will start looking for the person responsible for Keerti’s death.

Ravi’s new purpose in life is to take revenge on the person who killed Keerti and he is hell-bent on finding out who that is.


Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan.

The upcoming track will change the character of Ravi and the track will become more intense. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar on the sets of Dharampatni, Fahmaan spoke about the track and said, “ That we have just finished the Antim Sanskar and after that, there are only two emotions left, either you succumb to the grief or you find a new purpose in life and I think Ravi has found his purpose, to seek revenge from the person responsible for Keerti’s death”.

The new twist is sure to bring new plotlines and new characters to the forefront and the story will now focus on Pratiksha and Ravi and how fate gets the two together.

