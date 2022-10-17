Exclusive! "I think the only drawback I had was that I didn’t want to be involved in a love story angle in the show as I didn’t want to lose my respect" - Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar and she has a good fan following.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 but unfortunately, she was eliminated within fourteen days.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! THIS is Sreejita De's favourite person)

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how her journey has been and what she thinks was the drawback of her eviction from the show.

How was your journey in the house?

It was a beautiful journey and I got to learn so many new things and am taking so many memories with me back home. I have become a stronger person than what I was before entering the house and have learned small things which will be helpful in my life am just sad that the journey was short and I didn’t expect to get evicted so soon.

What do you think was your drawback on the show that led to your eviction?

I don’t think I had any drawbacks. What was right, I did that and played the game genuinely. I was myself and didn’t fake it. But yes, I think the thing that didn’t work in my favour was the fact that I didn’t come here to make a love angle because I didn’t want to do so as I didn’t want fake something for the game and lose my respect in it. I was clear about that part.

If given a chance, if you would be called back as a wild card entry, what will be your strategy?

I won’t pork anyone for the sake of doing it just to get content. I would wait for the right situation and then would have pounced over the situation. So now if I go inside the house, I wouldn’t wait and would go and fight with everyone and do a vaar on them.

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De played the game well in these two weeks but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De is the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 )