Exclusive! I thinks women look beautiful in traditional outfits: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a very well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she had replaced television star, Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Ashi opened up on her fashion mantra.

Your fashion must-haves?

I would not call these fashion must-have but my personal must-haves. Those are my mobile, wallet, specs, sunscreen, sanitizer, and mint.

Are you brand conscious?

No. I am not at all brand conscious. Even if I like something off the streets, I will buy it, as comfort matters to me.

Any particular outfit preference?

I love traditional outfits, because I think women look beautiful in traditional clothes. But yes, I like to wear jeans and a t-shirt or loose one-pieces.

