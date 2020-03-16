EXCLUSIVE! 'I thoroughly enjoyed this love and realisation phase in Krish's life', Mohit Parmar on the current track of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Well, the current track has completely changed Krish's character in front of the viewers. We rang the dapper to know his take on the track, what does he expect and more. check out what he had to share:

Krish's this side was completely unexpected, what is your take on doing these totally outrageous scenes?

It was quite unexpected to see such a side of Krish, after one and half year, Krish has finally come out and so massively. I really liked this change, he was always a kid in the house but with the blind love he even went on the wrong track. He started stealing money to impress Keerti but all his wrong doings finally get exposed and he ends up in major trouble. Despite doing all these things, Keerti will break his heart and leave him. Now, I will realise what all bad things I did for love. I really enjoyed doing these scenes as it brought a completely different potential out of me.

There was a scene where you crossed all the limits and ask for your share from the family, how draining was it for you?

When the family members weren't listening to him, despite Dhara and Raavi trying to help him out. Krish was under the impression that if Rishita can get married to Dev, then even Keerti can marry him and its how the young 21 year old boys think that if nobody is listening then do something drastic.

How emotionally draining does it get for you while performing such heavy scenes?

I really like doing such scenes but then if the scenes come once in a while as it does bring out a different side. But then, as an actor you do get emotionally drained. There should be lighter scenes in between but the track itself was completely emotionally invested. The best learning that one gets is that at times in the young age, you do take a wrong turn but when one sits calmly and ponders upon their actions, you realise where you went wrong. This phase does come, Krish will have a phase where you would see him change and mature from everything that he has done.

