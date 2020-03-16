Exclusive! I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia recently shared his excitement about his new show, the prep he did, and more.
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor is excited about this new project. Read on to know what he had to say.

How did you prepare for this role?

Well, one of the noticeable things is weight loss. I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role. Moreover, the way Mohan talks and behaves is very different from the way Abhi did. I feel some things have to be kept under lock and key and packed in a treasure box to make space for something new.

How difficult was it for you to get into this character?

I switch off and switch on quickly according to any character. There are many traits, good and bad, but it is important to identify the part of the character you are playing. So it is crucial to be able to do so.

What is love according to you?

Love is everything. It is not necessary that it describes your feelings only towards your partner. Love can be for your mother, father, or God. Love makes the world go around. If there is no love in any format, it becomes meaningless.

Good luck, Shabir!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

