EXCLUSIVE! 'I took the risk trusting the team' Mouli Ganguly on agreeing for Baal Shiv, bond with Aan Tiwari and more

MUMBAI: &TV's most awaited show Baal Shiv is finally going on air on the 23rd of November. The show will be seeing Mouli Ganguly in a completely different avatar.

We got in touch with the actress to know more about the show, the characters she would like to play and more. Mouli had some really interesting answers for the fans, don't miss out on them.

Mythological shows have extremely heavy costumes, and a completely different dialect how did you go about it?

Out of fear or some other reasons I have stayed away from Mytho, I used to feel that I would not be able to cope with the pressure. And one of the major reasons was that the sets for mythological shows are quite far away from our residences. I used to then think for other roles. But when I heard about this role, I was sure that I wanted to take up this challenge, the creative team and its storyline became one of the reasons why I agreed to take the risk. I am still in the learning phase and trying my best to deliver the best.

You are working with a kid in the show, how is that feeling here?

I have previously done ads with kids, but this show is a massive responsibility on Aan who is barely 4 years old. He is so talented, I am amazed when I see him mouth the lines. It's not just he is being cute in front of the screen, he is delivering dialogues, it is also his mother's efforts in making him learn those lines and help him deliver. He is a kid, there are some boundaries for it. Kids are not professionals, we did many many mock shoots and it has been 6 months of preparations. I did think, that do we require so much but today when I am on the set the bond Aan and I have has happened naturally. The kid is not only performing but he also needs a break, there are times when he wants to play, so we all understand and play along with him. At his age, we wouldn't have done this. He keeps the energy alive on the set.

What kind of a character would you like to do going ahead? Any specific character?

I would like to do a character that has an impact on the story and create an impression on the viewer. It should have that element of layers within that shall keep unfolding and holding an impact on the viewer.

I love dramas, and I love women-centric stories. Arth was one of my favourites, from the recent ones I really loved Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet. I love such characters, I tried doing one, I feel it was before time for Tv, I had done a show Saakshii. I get offers for glamorous roles but I am really intrigued by characters that are raw like the ones on OTT, I would love to do something like a Delhi Crimes, or something that is like a detective, inspector which doesn't require the glam make up look. Let's hope I get offered for such characters too.

We can't wait to see Mouli in Baal Shiv, and you all?

